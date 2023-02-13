Woman rescued in Gaziantep, Turkey 163 hours after earthquake

ANKARA, February 13 – RIA Novosti. A woman who was under the rubble in the Turkish province of Gaziantep was rescued 163 hours after the devastating earthquake, Anadolu news agency writes.

“In Gaziantep, Turkey, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake, a woman was rescued after being under rubble for 163 hours. 62-year-old Nazife Yilmaz was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Nurdagi area. The victim was hospitalized,” the agency reports.

