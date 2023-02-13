Woman rescued in Gaziantep, Turkey 163 hours after earthquake

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ANKARA, February 13 – RIA Novosti. A woman who was under the rubble in the Turkish province of Gaziantep was rescued 163 hours after the devastating earthquake, Anadolu news agency writes.
“In Gaziantep, Turkey, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake, a woman was rescued after being under rubble for 163 hours. 62-year-old Nazife Yilmaz was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Nurdagi area. The victim was hospitalized,” the agency reports.
02:45
Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found a survivor in Turkey a week after the earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, exceeded 29.5 thousand, wounded – more than 80 thousand.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report