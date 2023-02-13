Media: Dozens of Chinese balloons have appeared over Taiwan in recent years

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Dozens of Chinese military balloons have appeared over Taiwan in recent years, the Financial Times reported, citing Taiwanese officials. Dozens of Chinese military balloons have appeared over Taiwan in recent years, the Financial Times reported, citing Taiwanese officials.

“Taiwan has seen dozens of flights of Chinese military balloons in its airspace in recent years,” the publication said.

According to the newspaper, this is much more than previously reported, raising concerns about a possible Beijing attack on the island. It is noted that the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan previously confirmed only one incident with the appearance of Chinese balloons, which occurred in February last year.

“They appear very often, the last time was just a few weeks ago,” an unnamed senior Taiwanese official told the publication.

Another source of the publication said that incidents with balloons occur on average once a month.

According to the newspaper, Taiwanese government officials said that Chinese balloons observed in Taiwanese airspace usually fly at an altitude of about 20,000 feet (about six kilometers). This is much lower than the height at which the balloon was seen over the United States , the publication notes.

One of the Taiwanese officials told the newspaper that the air force or missile forces of the Chinese Armed Forces were allegedly behind the appearance of balloons.

Earlier in February, the US military shot down a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had previously crossed Canada and the US land. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon.

The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly after a visit to the island in early August last year by the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China , which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.

Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China , moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.