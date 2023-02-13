Israeli President Asks Netanyahu to Delay Judicial Reform | News

The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to delay the presentation to the Knesset (Parliament) of his bill to reform the judicial system, and warned that doing so without reaching consensus with political rivals will put the country on the brink of a confrontation.

In a speech to the nation, the president assured that Israel is “in the moment that precedes a confrontation, even a violent confrontation. The powder keg is about to explode and brother will raise his hand against brother.”

He warned that the judicial reform “goes against Israel’s very democratic foundations” and stressed that it is not “a political dispute.”

He asked that the controversial legal norm not be presented this Monday before the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice commission, but at a later date, once a dialogue has been opened and a broad political consensus is achieved.

In his opinion, the country’s judicial system could function better, but there is a lack of judges and personnel to deliver justice and the way in which magistrates are chosen must be modified so that they represent social diversity and prevent them from being held hostage to political interests. .

The message from Herzog, who has an essentially ceremonial function since the government is led by the prime minister, comes after weeks of massive protests against the judicial reform promoted by Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

In this regard, organizations called for another massive mobilization this Monday before the Knesset headquarters to coincide with the presentation of the aforementioned bill for debate.

Although Netanyahu and Levin have reiterated that the judiciary wields too much power, political rivals and critics believe that judicial reform will damage the system of democratic checks and balances.

Others point out that the premier is facing a conflict of interest because, when he is prosecuted on corruption charges, he wants to take revenge on a system that has not condescended to him.

In this sense, the president of the Movement for a Quality Government in Israel, Eliad Shraga, pointed out that the promotion of judicial reform “is a hostile action on the part of a group of thieves.”

