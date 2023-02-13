MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky’s European tour showed his desperation, columnist Brendan Cole writes in an article for the American edition of Newsweek. Volodymyr Zelensky’s European tour showed his desperation, columnist Brendan Cole writes in an article for the American edition of Newsweek.

Last week, Zelensky made a short tour of European countries, during which he met with key politicians.

In particular, last Wednesday, during a speech in the British Parliament, he personally asked London for combat aircraft. Then he flew to Paris , where he met with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had come specially from Germany . After the Paris meeting, Zelensky – along with Macron – went to Brussels to speak at the European Parliament and at the EU summit, where he thanked the bloc’s leaders and again called for more weapons, including fighter jets, to be transferred to Kyiv.

By such actions, the author of the publication is sure, Zelensky demonstrated the fear of official Kyiv.

“Zelensky is in despair,” Cole wrote.

February 10, 18:13

At the same time, Bloomberg, citing an EU official, reported that none of the European leaders had yet announced their intention to transfer planes to Ukraine.

Only the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said that the issue of long-range weapons and aircraft “can be resolved.”