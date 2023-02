In the United States spoke about the fear and despair of Zelensky

In particular, last Wednesday, during a speech in the British Parliament, he personally asked London for combat aircraft. Then he flew to Paris , where he met with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had come specially from Germany . After the Paris meeting, Zelensky – along with Macron – went to Brussels to speak at the European Parliament and at the EU summit, where he thanked the bloc’s leaders and again called for more weapons, including fighter jets, to be transferred to Kyiv.