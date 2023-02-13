Britain is preparing to confiscate Russian assets, said the ambassador in London

MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Britain plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing legislation for this, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Britain plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing legislation for this, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

British opposition Labor Party MP Chris Bryant introduced a bill in Parliament in early February to confiscate frozen Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine as financial aid. Later, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain was working with international partners on the legal process to use these assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“It is well known that there is a recognition in almost all Western countries, including London , that such actions are absolutely illegal, and that there are no laws on this matter. But the perverse logic is that such laws must be invented, by this , as far as I understand, they are engaged in the European Union and Washington. The first case of confiscation of personal assets has occurred now,” the diplomat said.

“It has not been noted here yet, but there are assets, there is movement in this direction. Now I cannot fix such cases, but the preparation of some kind of legislation that would move in this direction is really underway,” he said.

The European Commission has previously repeatedly stated that it is studying the possible use of frozen Russian assets for the needs of restoring Ukraine, but so far there is no legislative basis for such actions in the European Union. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe theft, noting that this is a phenomenon that has existed for many years, and the EU is targeting not just private funds, but also Russian state assets.