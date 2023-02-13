French politician organized a rally in support of the country’s withdrawal from NATO

|Fact-checking
PARIS, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo organized manifestation in support of the country’s withdrawal from NATO and against the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
According to him, the action called “National March for Peace” was held in 25 cities. According to Filippo, several thousand people gathered at the demonstration in Paris.
“Great success for the first ‘National March for Peace’. Thousands of people in Paris are chanting: ‘Let’s leave NATO!’ ‘No tanks, no planes, no missiles to Ukraine!’, ‘For peace, for leaving NATO!’,” Let’s stop the supply of weapons!” the politician wrote on Twitter.
The leader of the “Patriots” movement has previously said that NATO’s strategy carries the threat of a third world war. He also repeatedly spoke out against the allocation of funds to Kyiv for the purchase of weapons and against the supply of weapons by France to Ukraine. He called “madness” the project agreed by the EU to support the country in the amount of 18 billion euros.
France has already sent Ukraine six 155mm TRF1 towed howitzers and two Crotale air defense systems. It was also reported that Kyiv received 18 CAESAR artillery installations. In addition, Mistral and Milan portable anti-tank missile systems, about 60 armored personnel carriers and HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines were handed over to Ukraine. In addition to weapons, Paris provided Kyiv with uniforms, fuel, shells and cartridges, first-aid kits and dry rations, radiation, chemical and biological protection.
The French Ministry of Defense also confirmed that the first AMX10-RC wheeled tanks will arrive in Ukraine in February. Last week, the country’s Foreign Ministry also announced plans to send an additional 12 Caesar howitzers to Kyiv.
Moscow sent a note to the countries of the alliance last spring because of the supply of weapons to the Kyiv authorities. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing military equipment for the neighboring republic would become a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Since February 24, 2022, a military special operation has been taking place in Ukraine. According to President Vladimir Putin, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
