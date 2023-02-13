Minsk agreements have sunk into oblivion, Medvedchuk believes

|Fact-checking
MINSK, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the political council of the “Opposition Platform – For Life”, banned in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk said that he sees no prospects for concluding new “Minsk agreements” on the settlement in Ukraine.
The first protocol designed to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine was signed in September 2014 in Minsk. The set of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements (Minsk-2) was signed on February 12, 2015 in Minsk and was a valid document to resolve the situation in the Donbass before the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier at the G20 said that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kyiv’s position about unwillingness to negotiate.
“Speaking of the possibility of the Minsk agreements – 3, I categorically see no prospects. The Minsk agreements, unfortunately, have sunk into oblivion,” Medvedchuk said in an interview with STV.
According to him, “if we talk about some kind of world, then we can talk about it only if the conditions are met.” “Ukraine today has practically ceased to exist as a state, because Ukraine, as a state, must be independent, sovereign, democratic, social and legal in accordance with the fundamental law. None of these signs noted in the constitution of Ukraine today refers to the fact of the state machine which is criminally led by Zelensky, his regime, his entourage,” Medvedchuk said.
According to the politician, there is a “cessation of actions on the fact of Ukraine as an independent state, the deployment of military infrastructure in Ukraine.” “The regime (in Ukraine – ed.) armed itself with the policy of neo-Nazism,” Medvedchuk said.
He added that “today it is necessary to dispel the myth that this neo-Nazism is supported by Ukrainians.” “He is not supported by those 9-12 million who left the country. He is not supported by the millions who are in Ukraine, who, unfortunately, have been driven under the bench, intimidated, threatened with repression, criminal prosecution, bullying and violence. But all this must be demonstrated, to prove, to make neo-Nazism cease to exist on the territory of Ukraine. And after that, talk about various options. And before that, it is extremely premature,” the politician continued.
