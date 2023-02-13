Minsk agreements have sunk into oblivion, Medvedchuk believes

According to the politician, there is a “cessation of actions on the fact of Ukraine as an independent state, the deployment of military infrastructure in Ukraine.” “The regime (in Ukraine – ed.) armed itself with the policy of neo-Nazism,” Medvedchuk said.

He added that “today it is necessary to dispel the myth that this neo-Nazism is supported by Ukrainians.” “He is not supported by those 9-12 million who left the country. He is not supported by the millions who are in Ukraine, who, unfortunately, have been driven under the bench, intimidated, threatened with repression, criminal prosecution, bullying and violence. But all this must be demonstrated, to prove, to make neo-Nazism cease to exist on the territory of Ukraine. And after that, talk about various options. And before that, it is extremely premature,” the politician continued.