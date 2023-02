The first protocol designed to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine was signed in September 2014 in Minsk. The set of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements (Minsk-2) was signed on February 12, 2015 in Minsk and was a valid document to resolve the situation in the Donbass before the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier at the G20 said that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kyiv’s position about unwillingness to negotiate.