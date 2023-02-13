Israel and the United States began joint military exercises

TEL AVIV, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. The Israeli Armed Forces and the US Central Command have begun a planned joint exercise Juniper Falcon, the Israeli army press service said.

According to the report, the exercise is “part of a series of exercises conducted jointly with US Central Command and was planned as part of the Israeli Army training program for 2023.”

The exercise will focus on air defense, cybersecurity, intelligence and logistical scenarios, and “test joint US-Israeli readiness for potential security events.”

This will be the second joint Israeli-American exercise in 2023 after the Juniper Oak exercise in January.