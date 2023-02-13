|Fact-checking
“Our prime minister replied that if there is a desire on the part of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, he is ready to act as a mediator, we talked about this before. If there is a desire for us to be mediators, if there is a need for our participation, we are always ready,” he said. Brodsky on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that before the West interrupted the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, at least 17 drafts of an agreement between the parties were prepared. He stated that the negotiations were interrupted by Western countries.
Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. Vladimir Zelensky earlier said at the G20 that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kyiv’s position on unwillingness to negotiate. The West constantly calls on the Russian Federation to negotiations, for which Moscow shows readiness, but at the same time in the West Kyiv’s constant refusals to negotiate are ignored.
Moscow is ready to consider Kiev’s proposals for a settlement, taking into account the proposals of the Russian side and the situation “on the ground”, but the Ukrainian regime is not interested in this, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, said earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti.
February 5, 11:56
Ex-Prime Minister of Israel spoke about draft agreements between Russia and Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
