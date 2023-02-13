The US military is tracking a flying object near the border with Canada

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The US military is tracking a flying object over Lake Huron near the border with Canada, wrote on Twitter congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.
“Just got a call from the Department of Defense. Our military is very closely monitoring the object over Lake Huron,” Slotkin said.
She added that she expects to get more information about what it is in the coming days.
Earlier, the US authorities closed the airspace over Lake Michigan, which is also part of the Great Lakes system, referring to the support of the operation of the air defense forces.
Yesterday, 18:01
The senator spoke about the position of the US authorities on the downed facilities over Alaska
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report