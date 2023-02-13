Teams from Venezuela, China and Japan rescue a woman in Türkiye | News

A woman was rescued alive in the city of Adiyaman, one of the three most affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye, seven days after the strong earthquake was recorded in the Eurasian country.

More than 110 arrest warrants issued for building collapse during earthquakes in Türkiye

Rescue teams from Venezuela, China and Japan carried out, in turns, the work to remove from the rubble the survivor of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which was preceded by several high-intensity aftershocks.

According to the report by teleSUR’s special envoy to Türkiye, Madelein García, the Venezuelans opened the road at dawn this Sunday to reach the victim by digging for 12 hours at the indicated site.

5. We talked with Dr. Celina, one of the 3 women who make up the Simón Task Force #Bolivar.







Five hours after the Chinese and Japanese rescuers entered, they managed to reach the place where the woman was buried in the rubble of the city of Adiyaman, in the southeast of Türkiye.

The family of the surviving woman hugged the team of doctors from the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (SENAMECF), the forensic medicine service of Venezuela that make up the team of rescuers.

There are 3 canines that make up the Simón Humanitarian Task Force Bolivar Their names are: I fell, Tsunami and Hades who was the one who marked that the lady was there.

Each puppy has its specialty.







One of the canines that make up the Simón Bolívar task force detected that someone was among the rubble, and the search work began, after the family asked the Venezuelan rescue group to attend to the emergency.

Two classmates who were with the rescuers all morning opening the way, removing rubble to get to the woman who hours later Chinese rescuers finished the mission.

Moved, Ángel told us "only God can do this."







The Government of Venezuela sent a group of 52 specialists from the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force (FTHSB) to Türkiye and Syria at dawn this Wednesday, to collaborate in rescue and salvage actions in the areas affected by the earthquakes registered last Monday.

The rescue team; made up of Civil Protection (PC) officials, firefighters, doctors and 6 canines specialized in search and rescue; They left for these nations affected by the force of nature in a plane of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, which also transports 22 tons of humanitarian aid.





