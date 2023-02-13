US Air Force shot down flying object over Lake Huron, Congress says

World / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

WASHINGTON, February 12 – RIA Novosti. congressman Jack Bergman claims that the US military intercepted another flying object, this time over Lake Huron on the border with Canada.
“The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive actions of the fighter pilots,” he wrote on Twitter.
The congressman added that the American public deserves “significantly more answers than it gets.”
Earlier this week, US fighter jets intercepted two flying objects over Alaska and Canada and shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic last week.
Yesterday, 05:41

In the United States explained the closing of the sky over Montana “anomaly” on the radar



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment