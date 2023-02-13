|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 12 – RIA Novosti. congressman Jack Bergman claims that the US military intercepted another flying object, this time over Lake Huron on the border with Canada.
“The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive actions of the fighter pilots,” he wrote on Twitter.
The congressman added that the American public deserves “significantly more answers than it gets.”
Earlier this week, US fighter jets intercepted two flying objects over Alaska and Canada and shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic last week.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
