Israeli President says country is on the brink of collapse

TEL AVIV, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, during a special address to the nation amid mass protests against the legal reform project, said that power cannot be paralyzed.

“No power can be paralyzed,” Herzog said, calling on the Netanyahu government to “hear the cry of pain” from the protesters.

The Duke also warned that “the country is on the brink of constitutional and social collapse.”

The first reading of the part of Yariv Levin’s legal reform, which provoked weekly protests of thousands in the country, is scheduled for this coming Monday.

Opponents of the reform and organizers of the protests called on all sympathizers to join the national strike – the call was published on social networks.