MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. Canada has closed airspace over Tobermory, Ontario, for an “air defense operation,” Reuters reported.
“Canada closed airspace Sunday near Tobermory, Ontario, which is on Lake Huron near the US border,” the agency said in a statement, citing Nav Canada, which operates Canada’s air traffic control system.
Yesterday, 08:18 in the world
Earlier, US Congressman Jack Bergman said that the US military intercepted another flying object, this time over Lake Huron on the border with Canada.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
