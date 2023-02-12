“Such a volley should have wiped out any economy from the face of the earth. But no, Russia withstood the blow,” the author of the article writes.

Russia, Schesniak notes, has achieved excellent results in the field of economic competitiveness, the so-called “balance of payments.” It is about the difference between the money that enters the country and the money that leaves it as a result of trade, investment and various payments. And this balance in 2022 was absolutely sensational – Russia recorded a positive result of 227 billion dollars.