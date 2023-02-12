|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 13 – RIA Novosti. The West has lost an unprecedented economic battle with Russia, writes columnist Andrzej Szczesniak in an article for Myśl Polska.
The West, the publication says, moved on Russia, inflicting a record number of blows in all economic areas. 11 thousand new sanctions were introduced, while the total number of restrictions reached 13.7 thousand, which in total is much more than was imposed on all other countries of the world combined.
“Such a volley should have wiped out any economy from the face of the earth. But no, Russia withstood the blow,” the author of the article writes.
Russia, Schesniak notes, has achieved excellent results in the field of economic competitiveness, the so-called “balance of payments.” It is about the difference between the money that enters the country and the money that leaves it as a result of trade, investment and various payments. And this balance in 2022 was absolutely sensational – Russia recorded a positive result of 227 billion dollars.
The economic blitzkrieg of the West against Russia has failed. “The winner is not the one who delivers a stronger blow, but the one who can withstand more blows,” summed up Schesniak.
February 11, 02:38
Plans of the West to defeat Russia failed, Antonov said
The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia because of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
