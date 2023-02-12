Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria total 33,000 | News

The death toll from the earthquake that devastated large parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria last Monday already exceeds 33,000, with almost 29,605 deaths on Turkish territory alone.

Teams from Venezuela, China and Japan rescue woman in Türkiye

The country’s Disaster Management Authority, quoted by Anadolu Agency, reported this Sunday that 29,605 people lost their lives, while the number of injured exceeded 80,000.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Ministry of Health, quoted by the Sana agency, raised the death toll to 1,387 dead and 2,326 injured. while in territories not controlled by the Syrian government, 2,166 deaths were recorded.

In the case of Syria, the number of deaths and injuries is being counted by various sources, which is why some international media reports up to 5,200 deaths.

Meanwhile, the concern for survivors is not only to rescue more people alive, but also to find the remains of their deceased relatives.

Time is a factor not only for those suspected of being caught in the destruction, but for hundreds of thousands of people affected homeless, hungry and cold.

More than 233,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Presidency (AFAD).

Nearly 148,000 people have been evacuated from quake-hit regions so far, AFAD said.

The United Nations has warned that up to 5.3 million people are left homeless in Syria alone and that at least 870,000 are in dire need of food in both countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 26 million people were affected by the earthquake and launched an urgent appeal to raise $42.8 million to finance immediate health needs.

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the recent earthquakes three times larger and more destructive than the one that occurred in 1999, so far the biggest disaster in the country’s history.

This was stated after a visit to the city of Diyarbakir, in the southeast of the nation, the second most populated.

Likewise, Erdogan stated that there are some 160,000 rescuers, including foreigners, who are carrying out search tasks in the 10 affected provinces.

