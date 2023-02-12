Christodoulidis wins second round of Cypriot presidential election

ATHENS, February 12 – RIA Novosti. In the second round of the presidential elections in Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulidis wins, gaining approximately 50.5 – 53.5% of the vote, according to the exit poll of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation RIK.

His rival Andreas Mavroyannis is gaining 46.5 – 49.5% of the vote, follows from the exit poll data.

Similar data is provided by the exit poll of the Sigma TV channel – Christodoulidis is gaining 52.0-56.0%, Mavroyiannis – 44.0-48.0%.

The official results of the elections are now expected to be published.

Christodoulidis and Mavroyiannis are running as independents.