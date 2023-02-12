Christodoulidis wins presidential election in Cyprus

ATHENS, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Independent candidate Nikos Christodoulidis won the presidential elections in Cyprus – he won 51.91% of the vote after counting 100% of the ballots, the official results were published by the Cypriot Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for conducting the elections.

Independent candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis, who was supported by the main opposition party, the Progressive Party of the Working People of Cyprus (AKEL), won 48.09% of the vote.

The turnout was 72.45% of voters included in the voting lists.

Later, the chairman of the electoral commission, Kostas Konstantinou, will officially announce the name of the new president of Cyprus at a special ceremony at the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria stadium.

The President of Cyprus is elected for five years.