The Federation Council believes that it is time for Stoltenberg to resign

It is time for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to resign, he will be remembered for his deeds for a long time, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee of the Federation Council, believes.

“NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg is retiring. It’s time. He has already done everything he could! He will be remembered for a long time!” – the senator wrote in his telegram channel.

Stoltenberg, whose term of office expires on September 30, 2023, does not intend to once again extend his term of office, the German dpa news agency reported earlier, citing the representative of the head of the Alliance, Oana Lungescu.