China announces visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi | News

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will be visiting Beijing soon.

According to official data, President Raisi’s official visit will take place between February 14 and 16.

It also transpired that the exchange will be focused on reinvigorating the bilateral agenda between China and Iran.

The Foreign Ministry also announced that collaboration agreements will be signed and meetings will be held between businessmen from both countries.

In the same way, they also made reference to the fact that Raisi would be meeting with Iranian residents in China.

It is worth mentioning that last September Raisi and Xi exchanged in Uzbekistan, as well as, in 2021, both governments signed cooperation agreements for 25 years and more than 400 billion dollars.





