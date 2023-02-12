Minsk agreements could be implemented “on click”, Medvedchuk believes

MINSK, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life, banned in Ukraine, said that the Minsk agreements on Donbass could be implemented “with one click.”

“Both in 2014 and 2015, especially, the Minsk agreements could be implemented with one click,” Medvedchuk said in an interview with the Belarusian TV channel STV, published on his website.

He also expressed a misunderstanding that “neither President Poroshenko (the ex-president of Ukraine who participated in the negotiations on a settlement in the Donbass in Minsk – ed.), nor President Zelensky has so far expressed, including at one time, gratitude to Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko for providing not only a platform for negotiations, but also creating normal conditions for a peaceful settlement.”

“There is another Ukraine, there is another voice that must be heard both in Ukraine and in the world , which says that we want not only peace, we want friendly relations with Russia,” Medvedchuk also said.

A set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements to resolve the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine was signed on February 12, 2015 in Minsk. The document, consisting of 13 points, provided, in particular, a ceasefire in the Donbass, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the demarcation line between the Kyiv security forces and the militia, as well as other measures for a long-term political settlement of the situation in the Donbass. Kyiv systematically violated the Minsk agreements.