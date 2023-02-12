UN discusses anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine, sources say

UN, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The UN General Assembly is studying an anti-Russian draft resolution proposed by Western countries on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine,” sources in the organization told RIA Novosti.

At the same time, judging by the text, the authors adhere to the point of view of Kyiv on this issue.

A vote on the draft resolution is expected during the emergency special session of the General Assembly, which resumes work on February 22. It was convened by several Western countries, as well as Ukraine. The session was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the start of the special military operation.

According to RIA Novosti sources, the authors want to achieve maximum support for the resolution by members of the General Assembly. This includes the desire to break the record for the number of votes for an anti-Russian document. During the 11th special session, which opened in the spring of 2022 after the start of the special operation, the General Assembly has already adopted five anti-Russian resolutions. The largest number of votes was won by a document that does not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. In October 2022, it was supported by 143 UN states out of 193.

As one of the interlocutors of the agency clarified, in order to achieve a new record, the authors of the resolution gave it the most “peaceful” tone, deliberately smoothing out many corners. At the same time, in essence, the text clearly echoes the “peace plan” of Vladimir Zelensky, which includes the transfer of territories to Kyiv, including Crimea. According to representatives of Russia, such an initiative a priori cannot be a realistic position, the source added.

According to the draft resolution, one version of which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti, “the General Assembly stresses the need for the speedy achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.” It also calls for member countries and international organizations to redouble their support for diplomatic efforts to resolve this issue.

At the same time, as emphasized in the document, the General Assembly reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters. According to the draft resolution, the UN General Assembly also “reaffirms its demand for the Russian Federation to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

In addition, it is about calling on Russia to immediately stop strikes on the country’s critical infrastructure, as well as a warning against strikes on civilian objects, including residential buildings, schools and hospitals. Similar requirements to Kyiv are not contained in the text. It also does not say a word about the need to stop the shelling of Donbass by Ukrainian troops.

The text also calls for a full exchange of prisoners.

According to the draft, the General Assembly declares the need to bring to justice for the most serious crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, through “fair and independent investigations” at the national or international level.

The resolutions of the General Assembly, unlike the resolutions of the Security Council, are not binding.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told RIA Novosti that the conditions laid down in the ceasefire initiatives put forward by Kiev are obviously unacceptable. According to him, “Zelensky’s peace plan” is just a mockery. The permanent representative called such projects, “be it some kind of “peace formula” or a “peace summit”, obvious empty shells aimed solely at the propaganda effect.