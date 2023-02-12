Syrian Ministry of Health reports 1,414 dead in earthquake

The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency .

Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.

“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.

In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.

“The number of victims of the earthquake in state-controlled areas is 1,414 dead and 2,349 injured,” the minister said.

On Friday, the Syrian government ordered the dispatch of humanitarian aid to all areas of the country affected by the earthquake, including territories not controlled by Damascus. Syrian Minister of Municipal Administration Hussein Makhlouf said earlier that nearly 300,000 people in the country were forced to leave their homes due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, exceeded 29.5 thousand, wounded – more than 80 thousand. The earthquake also affected neighboring Syria.