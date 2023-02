Syrian Ministry of Health reports 1,414 dead in earthquake

CAIRO, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in the Syrian government-controlled regions of the country as a result of the earthquake increased to 1,414 people, Syrian The death toll in the Syrian government-controlled regions of the country as a result of the earthquake increased to 1,414 people, Syrian Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Gabash told the Lebanese TV channel al-Mayadeen.

Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of Health reported 1,408 deaths as a result of the earthquake. At the same time, according to the latest WHO data from all over Syria, including those not controlled by the government, about 8.5 thousand people died due to the earthquake, about 10 thousand were injured.

© AP Photo / IHA agency An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash. 1 of 12 An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash. © AP Photo / IHA agency © AP Photo / IHA agency The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people. 2 out of 12 The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people. © AP Photo / IHA agency © AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6. 3 out of 12 This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6. © AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq. 4 out of 12 In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed © AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD “The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria. 5 out of 12 “The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria. © AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD © AP Photo / Hussein Malla Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey. 6 out of 12 Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © AP Photo / DIA images More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. 7 out of 12 More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. © AP Photo / DIA images © AP Photo / IHA It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted. 8 out of 12 It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted. © AP Photo / IHA © AP Photo / Depo Photos Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939. 9 out of 12 Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939. © AP Photo / Depo Photos © AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency. 10 out of 12 The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency. © AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance. 11 out of 12 Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey. 12 out of 12 The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed 1 of 12 An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash. © AP Photo / IHA agency 2 out of 12 The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people. © AP Photo / IHA agency 3 out of 12 This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6. © AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan 4 out of 12 In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed 5 out of 12 “The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria. © AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD 6 out of 12 Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla 7 out of 12 More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. © AP Photo / DIA images 8 out of 12 It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted. © AP Photo / IHA 9 out of 12 Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939. © AP Photo / Depo Photos 10 out of 12 The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency. © AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM 11 out of 12 Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD 12 out of 12 The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed Cities turned into ruins: an earthquake in Turkey and Syria

“The number of victims of the earthquake in state-controlled areas is 1,414 dead and 2,349 injured,” the minister said.

On Friday, the Syrian government ordered the dispatch of humanitarian aid to all areas of the country affected by the earthquake, including territories not controlled by Damascus. Syrian Minister of Municipal Administration Hussein Makhlouf said earlier that nearly 300,000 people in the country were forced to leave their homes due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, exceeded 29.5 thousand, wounded – more than 80 thousand. The earthquake also affected neighboring Syria.