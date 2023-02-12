US authorities conducted air defense operations over Lake Michigan, NORAD reported

WASHINGTON, February 12 – RIA Novosti. U.S. authorities closed airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday for air defense operations, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

“In cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration… NORAD has implemented a temporary restriction of flights in the airspace over Lake Michigan… to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations,” the press release said.

The restrictions have now been lifted. The essence of the operations of NORAD, which is responsible for the air defense of the United States and Canada, is not explained.

The day before, the same measures were introduced in Montana due to the alleged presence of an unidentified flying object in the sky over the state, which was ultimately not detected.

In recent days, the US military has spotted and shot down three air targets – a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic and two aircraft of unknown origin and destination over Alaska and Canada.