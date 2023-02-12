UN acknowledges little attention to those affected by earthquakes in Syria | News

The United Nations Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, acknowledged this Sunday that the population of northwestern Syria has been “abandoned” due to the lack of international aid to alleviate the consequences of this week’s devastating earthquake.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Syria goes to areas affected by earthquakes

Griffiths is on the border between the two countries to assess the situation in the area, after estimating yesterday that the death toll from the earthquakes could exceed 50,000 deaths once the count is over.

The head of the UN, meanwhile, has recognized the international failure to meet the needs of those affected in Syria.

Trucks with UN relief are rolling into north-west #Syria.

I am encouraged by the scale-up of convoys from the UN transshipment center at the Turkish border.

We need to open more access points and get more aid out fast. pic.twitter.com/EK2ZLSxb5l

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief)

February 12, 2023

The UN emergency aid coordinator said Saturday in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, one of the hardest hit by the disaster, that tens of thousands more deaths were expected as bodies continue to be recovered from the rubble.

A new video shows a makeshift camp, set up by volunteers for survivors who lost their homes in the city of Harem, located in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Thus, while the rescue teams continue to search for signs of life, dozens of tents have been set up next to the rubble, a few meters from the collapsed houses.

Images continue to emerge of the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared this Sunday that Syrian President Bashar a-Assad was willing to open new border crossings for the arrival of aid in northwest Syria after the devastating earthquake.

Rebel-held areas in north-eastern Syria are in a delicate situation, as they cannot receive aid from government-controlled areas without Damascus’s authorization.

Until now, practically all the aid supplied to that area transits from Turkey through the border post of Bab al Hawa, the only point of access guaranteed by the UN. But it was damaged after the earthquake.

The UN will launch in the coming days two emergency appeals for Turkey and Syria in order to gather international support for the upcoming humanitarian aid operation.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, announced last Thursday the disbursement of 25 million dollars from the Central Revolving Fund for Emergency that will go to those affected by the earthquake.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source