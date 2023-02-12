In Canada, they believe that the balloon shot down over the country could be Russian

WASHINGTON, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Canadian authorities believe that the air object shot down over the territory of the country could allegedly be a “reconnaissance balloon” of Chinese or Russian origin, local newspaper The Globe and Mail writes, citing an unnamed official.

Officially, the authorities of Canada and the United States do not speak about the type of aircraft that was intercepted the day before by the F-22 fighter, its origin or purpose, offering to wait for the results of the study of the wreckage.

A government official told The Globe and Mail on Saturday that it was believed to be a reconnaissance balloon of Chinese or Russian origin.

All that is known about the object is that, like the craft intercepted over Alaska, it was smaller and simpler than the giant balloon that the Americans had previously shot down over the Atlantic Ocean after it had crossed the entire US land mass.