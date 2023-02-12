Berlusconi called on Zelensky to cease fire in exchange for the “Marshall Plan”

ROME, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. To end the military conflict, the To end the military conflict, the United States should offer Kiev a multibillion-dollar plan to restore the country, said the leader of the Forward, Italy party and the former prime minister of the republic, Silvio Berlusconi, his words are quoted by the newspaper il Messagero.

It is specified that the politician voiced his point of view at a polling station in Milan, where regional elections are held in the region of Lombardy.

“I think that in order to achieve peace, the American president should take Zelensky and tell him: “After the war is over, you will have the Marshall plan to restore Ukraine,” he said.

According to Berlusconi, the plan to restore Ukraine could reach “six-seven-eight-nine billion dollars” if Zelensky urgently orders the troops to stop fighting and stop receiving financial and military assistance. The ex-premier suggested that only such conditions could convince the Kyiv authorities to cease fire.

Berlusconi also stressed that if he were prime minister, he would never go to talks with Zelensky. In his opinion, it was enough for the President of Ukraine “to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass,” and then the conflict would not escalate.

“Therefore, I assess the behavior of this gentleman very, very negatively,” the politician summed up.

After Berlusconi’s statement, the government’s Palace of Chigi, through sources, assured of “firm and determined support for Ukraine” from the Italian authorities, “as provided for in the program and confirmed in all parliamentary votes by the majority that supports the government.”

The words of the former prime minister have already provoked sharp criticism from representatives of the opposition Democratic Party. The head of the faction in the Senate, Simone Malpezzi, noted that this statement is perceived as evidence of disagreements in the ruling coalition and “an official statement on the side of Russia.”

Earlier, Berlusconi has repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the only solutions offered by the Vatican.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.