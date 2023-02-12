Zelensky specified information about the NSDC sanctions imposed against 200 Russians

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified that the decision to impose sanctions, adopted on Sunday, concerns 200 people working for the Russian nuclear industry. Sanctions are imposed for 50 years. Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified that the decision to impose sanctions, adopted on Sunday, concerns 200 people working for the Russian nuclear industry. Sanctions are imposed for 50 years.

Earlier Sunday, Zelenskiy enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose sanctions on 200 Russian citizens. Ukraine’s sanctions against Rosatom are meaningless, they will not have any impact on the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation, Alexei Likhachev, director general of the state corporation, noted earlier.

“By my decree, I put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions against two hundred people working for the Russian nuclear industry,” Zelensky said in his evening video message, which he posted on his Telegram channel.

Sanctions, in particular, involve the freezing of assets; restriction of trading operations; restriction, partial or complete termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; suspension of economic and financial obligations; cancellation or suspension of special permits for the use of subsoil; prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property.

In addition, the list of restrictions includes: a complete or partial ban on securities transactions; prohibition of technology transfer, rights to objects of intellectual property rights; refusal to grant and cancel visas to residents of foreign states; deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of celebration; a ban on the acquisition of ownership of land.