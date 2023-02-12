The senator spoke about the position of the US authorities on the downed facilities over Alaska

WASHINGTON, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The US authorities believe that the flying objects detected and shot down over the US state of Alaska and Canada are balloons, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a television interview.

“They think it was them (balloons – ed.), but much smaller than the first one,” Schumer told ABC.

The US military has so far refused to say what exactly the fighter jets intercepted over Alaska and Canada, to whom these objects belonged, and for what purpose they were launched into the air.

Earlier, the Americans shot down a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic. “I think the Chinese are humiliated,” Schumer said of the matter, suggesting they would have to wind down their balloon spyware.

The US military last week shot down a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which had previously crossed Canada and the US land. In Washington they say that the balloon was engaged in espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. And on Friday, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said the US military shot down another “high-altitude object” that entered US airspace over Alaska.