Earthquake destroys ancient mosque in Turkey

ANKARA, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The Habib-i-Nejar Mosque in the Turkish province of Hatay, which has a centuries-old history and is considered the first mosque in Anatolia, collapsed during an earthquake in the southeast of the country, TRT Haber TV channel reported.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, 29,605 people died as a result of the disaster in Turkey.

“The Habib-i-Nedjar Mosque in the Turkish province of Hatay, which has a history of 14 centuries and is considered the first mosque in Anatolia, collapsed during an earthquake,” the TV channel reported.

According to open sources, the Habib-i Nejar mosque was built in 638, when Muslim Arabs ruled in Antakya. Recognized as the first mosque in Anatolia and the Republic of Turkey.

In the northeast corner of the mosque, 4 meters below the ground, are the tombs of Habib-i Nejar and Shemun Safa. Around the mosque are the educational premises of the madrasah (religious school).