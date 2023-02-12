EU has crossed a line by offering NATO membership to Kyiv, ex-European Commissioner says

BERLIN, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The EU in 2008 and later, with its proposal to Ukraine to become a member of NATO, deliberately and deliberately crossed a line that is unacceptable for Russia because of its security interests, said Günter Verheugen, former Deputy Chairman of the European Commission (EC) and ex-European Commissioner for Enlargement and Entrepreneurship and Industry.

In June 2021, NATO leaders reaffirmed the decision of the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Ukraine would be granted a NATO Membership Action Plan. In December of the same year, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it was necessary to officially disavow the decision of the summit.

“I am convinced that in 2008 the proposal to Ukraine to become a NATO member was deliberately and deliberately crossed the line, and that this was unacceptable for Russia because of its security interests,” Verheugen said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung.

He recalled that at that time, former US President Barack Obama mockingly called Russia a “regional” power, and the EU promoted the idea of ​​joining Ukraine without talking about it with the Russian Federation.

08:00 The West continues to believe that lying is the best policy

“Russians and Ukrainians have numerous cultural, economic and social ties. We have not given Russia a say in EU enlargement to the east,” the former European Commissioner said.

According to the ex-European Commissioner, giving Kyiv a choice between the EU and the Eurasian Union was a mistake. “With Ukraine as a pivot, the idea of ​​an economic zone from Lisbon to Vladivostok could be realized,” Verheugen said. Vladimir Putin came up with this idea in an article for the Süddeutsche Zeitung in 2010.

However, according to the US doctrine, which speaks of primacy in all areas and around the world , since the beginning of the 90s, Washington had to prevent the revival of Russia as a global rival, and during the reign of Boris Yeltsin, various “knights of fortune” went to the country to exploit it. West, says Verheugen.

“Besides, Washington is very suspicious when Germans and Russians find a common language,” he added, recalling the successful first negotiations in the field of national minorities in the Baltic countries and Kaliningrad and the rapprochement between Germany and the Russian Federation on a number of issues.