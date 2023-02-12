Russian rescuers completed work in the Syrian city of Jebla

Russian rescuers have completed rescue operations in the Syrian city of Jebla, which was hit by a catastrophic earthquake, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports.

“A group of Russian rescuers has completed rescue operations in the Syrian city of Jebla at a previously designated area and is ready to continue performing tasks in other regions of Syria,” the statement said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on Monday morning. It, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. The death toll in Turkey, according to the latest data, exceeded 29.5 thousand, wounded – more than 80 thousand. In Syria, also affected by the earthquake, more than 1.3 thousand people died, more than 2.3 thousand were injured.