“The meanness of Western politicians is well known. Now the plan, implemented through the “inciting” of Ukraine against Russia and waging a war of the entire West against Russia through Ukraine, to a large extent presupposes preventing a new rapprochement between Germany and Russia,” he said in an interview for an information and educational lesson “Conversation about the important”, dedicated to the topic “Russia and the world“.
According to Lavrov, as soon as the historical turns on the Eurasian continent made Russia and Germany allies, they succeeded, and their influence increased sharply.
“Many did not like the Russian-German rapprochement both on the eve of the First World War and between the First and Second World Wars. Western countries openly prepared Germany for a war against the USSR, signing non-aggression pacts with it in 1938-1939. And when we in 1939 year were forced to sign such a pact, they said that this is the reason for the Second World War,” he added.
In his opinion, it was precisely in order to prevent the strengthening of the union between Russia and Germany, including the energy one, that Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were blown up.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
