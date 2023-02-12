The French Ministry of Defense condemned the image of the military in the film Marvel

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu condemned the “misleading” portrayal of the French military in the Marvel Universe movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The minister reacted to a message from a French journalist that in the film, the “bad” mercenaries who, according to the plot, acted in Mali, were dressed as soldiers of the French Armed Forces who participated in the anti-terrorist operation “Barkhan”.
“I strongly condemn this misleading and false portrayal of our armed forces,” Lecornu tweeted.
The Minister also recalled the 58 French soldiers who died “defending Mali at its request from Islamist terrorist groups.”
Last year, the French military left Mali, which had been present in the region since 2014 as part of the anti-terrorist operation Barkhan. In the summer of 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would change the model of its military presence in the Sahel: Operation Barkhane in its current form would be completed and replaced by an international alliance that would include the countries of the region and other partners.
In July last year, France announced the official end of Operation Takuba, a joint operation with European allies, to combat terrorism in Mali.
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
