Senate Democratic leader says Biden is in ‘great shape’

WASHINGTON, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said US President Joe Biden is in “great shape” to run for another term.

Biden himself, in a recent interview, made it clear that he intends to be re-elected in 2024, but has still made a final decision.

“Biden is in great shape. Look at[his annual State of the Union address]look at all the progress… So I’m optimistic,” Schumer said when asked about the 80-year-old president’s electoral prospects in an interview with ABC. .

He countered the argument about low ratings with the example of Republican President Ronald Reagan. “Polls in 1983 showed that only 36% of Republicans thought Reagan should run again. And he won by a wide margin,” Schumer said.