PRAGUE, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The time for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador from the Czech Republic, following the example of the Baltic countries, “has not yet come,” Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic Martin Dvorak said, speaking on Czech TV.

“The issue of the expulsion of the ambassador is so sensitive and of such heavy caliber that we still feel that the time has not yet come to get this heaviest weapon,” said Dvořák.

Dvorak said Russia could take actions that would require a stronger response. Dvorak recalled that in the recent past, the Czech Republic took very drastic actions against Russian diplomacy, when it significantly reduced the number of diplomats in the Russian embassy in Prague.

During the debate, Dvořák acknowledged that in Europe, “filling holes” in anti-Russian sanctions could happen faster. As an example, Dvořák pointed to one of the Transcaucasian countries neighboring Russia, whose name he did not mention, with which the Czech Republic’s foreign trade has doubled over the past year. Dvorak did not rule out that this was due to sanctions evasion. But in general, he believes that anti-Russian sanctions are fulfilling their role.

In early February, the Russian ambassador left Estonia, and the Estonian – the Russian Federation. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement about lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. It notes that Estonia has taken a new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, confirming the line towards the collapse of relations between the countries. As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative to charge d’affaires, the Estonian ambassador was ordered to leave Moscow on February 7.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia because of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.