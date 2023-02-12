Israeli Ambassador in Kyiv announced the continuation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Israel will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine within its “red lines”, said Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky. Israel will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine within its “red lines”, said Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky.

“Humanitarian assistance to Ukraine will definitely continue, our Minister (Foreign Affairs El Cohen – ed.) spoke about this, he plans to increase the volume of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine … We will continue to help within those “red lines” that are known to everyone, I think not a single Israeli government these “red lines” will not be crossed,” Brodsky said on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel “Direct”.

According to him, now the main focus is on helping to restore Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and get through the winter period.

“The main lessons that Ukraine can learn based on the Israeli experience is, first of all, to rely on itself, to be a self-sufficient country militarily. Of course, it is necessary to develop military alliances, the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO is on the agenda, but at the same time “Like Israel, rely only on itself. Ukraine needs to strive to become a self-sufficient country in the military sense,” Brodsky added.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at a meeting with EU ambassadors that Israel would not supply weapons to Ukraine for a number of operational reasons, despite the fact that the Jewish state continues to support Kyiv through humanitarian aid. In addition, Gantz promised that Israel would help Ukraine to develop civil early warning systems for shelling, for which the Jewish state asked the Ukrainians for information about the needs for air defense systems.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.