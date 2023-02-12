IS militants in Syria killed four people near Palmyra

CAIRO, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. Four people were killed and 10 injured as a result of shelling by terrorists from the international IS group * south of the Syrian city of Palmyra, the state agency SANA reported.

“Four people, including a woman, were killed and 10 more were injured as a result of shelling by the IS* terrorist organization south of the city of Palmyra, in the countryside of the Syrian province of Homs,” the statement said.

It is noted that the attack was carried out 70 kilometers south of Palmyra, where local residents were collecting truffles.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.