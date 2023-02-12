Bahrainis want to learn Russian, ambassador says

DOHA, February 12 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Troitskaya. The citizens of Bahrain want to study in Russia and are interested in learning the Russian language, Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom Alexei Skosyrev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“If we talk about the infamous line on“ canceling everything Russian ”, which was taken in the West, then there are no conditions and prerequisites for this. On the contrary, interest in our culture and communication with Russians is steadily growing. For example, we constantly receive requests for study in Russia, learning the Russian language, planned cultural events of various kinds,” Skosyrev said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, about 100 students from Bahrain study in Russia, mainly in medical specialties. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised to increase the number of scholarships for Bahraini students during a visit to the country last May.

