MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The leadership of Ukraine and the Western cosponsors of the Minsk process are responsible for turning a local conflict into large-scale military operations and must answer for this under international law, said the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

The parliamentarian recalled that on February 12, 2015, a “Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements” was signed, the implementation of which would contribute to the settlement of the conflict provoked by Kiev in the south-east of Ukraine.

“It is they – all those who lied and weaved conspiracies, talking about peace and preparing for war – who are responsible for turning the regional conflict into large-scale military operations, for the death of people. And they must answer for this, in accordance with the norms of international law. About I will not speak of political responsibility, morality and morality: what they don’t have, they don’t have,” Slutsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, a day of great hope became a day of deceit and missed opportunities, he noted.

“The high level – the leaders of Russia, Germany and France were present at the signing as guarantors – seemed to give weight and reliability to the agreements between Ukraine, the DPR and the LPR. Moreover, five days later, on February 17, the UN Security Council supported the Minsk agreements, approving them accordingly resolution,” the parliamentarian continued.

Moscow and the republics of Donbass made a lot of efforts to make the agreements work, while Kyiv has been stubbornly sabotaging them all these years, coming up with excuses, making unfounded accusations, lying, playing its own game, Slutsky noted.

“Western co-sponsors of the Minsk process from France and Germany (earlier – ed.) actually confirmed the existence of a conspiracy to disrupt obligations and deliberately ignore the UN Security Council resolution. (Vladimir – ed.) Zelensky closed this treacherous row with himself, also publicly declaring that he never believed to the Minsk agreements, which means that they have become invalid for him from the moment of signing. For years, the world community has been deliberately misled,” the politician said.

He also recalled that all the time since the signing, Russia has not ceased to exert sanctions pressure.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup in Kyiv in February 2014. However, even after the ceasefire agreements, skirmishes continued, in the DPR they announced shelling of residential areas by Ukrainian heavy artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kyiv does not comply with the Minsk agreements and drags out negotiations to resolve the conflict.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which had declared their independence from Kyiv back in 2014, and on February 24, Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. In an address to fellow citizens, Putin said that the circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbass republics asked for help. According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the results of referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements with their heads on the admission of regions into Russia. Then, on October 5, Putin signed federal laws ratifying the admission of these regions into the Russian Federation.