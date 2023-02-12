Cyprus elects a new president in the second round | News

The polling stations opened their doors this Sunday in Cypriot territory for the election of a new president in the island country, located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, in a day that is expected to be close, after the closed results of the first round, held a year ago. week.

Voter turnout at 3:00 p.m. local time was 55%, 0.6% less than last week’s vote, according to polling director Costas Constantinou, who gave his third update of the day.

A total of 308,550 voters have expressed their preference in the runoff so far, it added.

Echoing the words of the justice minister and police chief, Constantinou also added that the elections were proceeding smoothly on the island.

The second round of voting in the presidential election went smoothly with no problems reported, with the exception of a voter caught trying to take a photo of his ballot paper, Justice Minister Stephie Drakou and Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou said in a statement. joint statement.

The 1,150 polling stations opened at 07:00 local time (05:00 GMT) for around 560,000 voters and will close at 16:00 GMT.

There are another 35 polling stations in other countries, such as Greece and the United Kingdom, where a large number of Cypriots with the right to vote reside.

In the first round, the independent candidate Nikos Christodoulides, supported by the Democratic (DIKO), Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK), Democratic Alignment (DIPA) and Solidarity parties, won 32.04%, ranking first.

Independent candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis, supported by the leftist Working People’s Progressive Party (AKEL), topped all the polls, garnering an astonishing 29.59% of the vote.

The President of Cyprus is elected using the two-round system; if no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes in the first round, a second round is held between the first two candidates.

The eighth president of Cyprus will have as main tasks to clean up the image of the country, shaken by several corruption scandals, and to continue with the difficult negotiations for an eventual reunification of the island.





