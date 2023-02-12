Swiss Basel police use rubber bullets during protests

ZURICH, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. Police fired rubber bullets at demonstrators at an unsanctioned climate rally in Basel-Stadt, Switzerland, the agency said.

“On Saturday, about 400 people gathered for an unsanctioned demonstration. <…> After a police warning <…> about 200 masked demonstrators remained, actively seeking confrontation. <…> Violence and damage to property took place,” the police said in a statement.

In addition, the security forces used irritating substances and pepper spray.

The police unsuccessfully tried to establish a dialogue with the protesters, but the demonstrators ignored requests for negotiations. The protesters behaved aggressively, throwing pyrotechnics, bottles, paint bags and stones at employees.

“Two female police officers and one police officer were injured in a pyrotechnic explosion,” the statement said.

The protesters also threw paint bags at several buildings, causing material damage to them. Its size is not specified.