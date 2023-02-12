Duda named the number of US troops stationed in Poland

WARSAW, Feb 12 – RIA Novosti. Nearly 10,000 US military personnel are stationed in Poland, Andrzej Duda, the president of the Eastern European country, said in an interview with Le Figaro.

“We did everything to join NATO, precisely in order to receive the guarantee of the fifth article of the treaty. It’s not just about words. Today, with the strengthening of NATO’s presence on the eastern flank, almost ten thousand American troops are present on our soil,” he said. politician.

At the end of 2020, it was reported that five thousand American soldiers were stationed in Poland.

According to Duda, the country’s army is expanding its capabilities and purchasing weapons. In addition, in 2023 Warsaw will allocate more than four percent of GDP for defense.

He recalled that this is twice the 2% NATO standard.

“Today we are building common security: one for all, all for one,” the Polish president added.

For 2022, Poland’s defense budget was planned at 2.4 percent of GDP, against the standard for NATO members of 2 percent. For 2023, it was envisaged to increase it to three percent of GDP (about $28 billion).

At the same time, according to official data, Poland has already spent more than a percent of its GDP on the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.