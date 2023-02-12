Sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed against 200 Russians

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose sanctions on 200 Russian citizens. Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose sanctions on 200 Russian citizens.

The decree “On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 12, 2023 “On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)” was published on Zelensky’s website on Sunday.

According to the document, control over the implementation of the decree is entrusted to the NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov.

Sanctions, in particular, involve the freezing of assets; restriction of trading operations; restriction, partial or complete termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; suspension of economic and financial obligations; cancellation or suspension of special permits for the use of subsoil; prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property.

In addition, the list of restrictions includes: a complete or partial ban on securities transactions; prohibition of technology transfer, rights to objects of intellectual property rights; refusal to grant and cancel visas to residents of foreign states; deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of celebration; a ban on the acquisition of ownership of land.

The term of application of sanctions against Russians is 50 years.