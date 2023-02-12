The Rada estimated the timing and cost of restoring the energy system of Ukraine

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Serhiy Nagornyak, a member of the committee on energy and housing and communal services, said on Sunday that it could take a year to fully restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“To fully restore the operation of our energy system, a lot of time is needed – up to a year, and billions of dollars,” Nagornyak said on the air of the Rada TV channel.
In turn, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said that the most difficult situation with electricity in the Odessa and Kharkov regions. “The increase in generation today makes it possible not to apply schedules in most of the territory of Ukraine. This means that the inhabitants of most of Ukraine will have electricity 24 hours a day. The most difficult situation is not only in Odessa, but also in Kharkov regions,” he stressed.
Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that all nine power units of nuclear power plants located in the territory controlled by Kyiv are operating in Ukraine, which makes it possible to reduce the shortage of generation in the energy system.
February 7, 10:08Special military operation in Ukraine
Ukraine could become uninhabitable, former prime minister Azarov said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report