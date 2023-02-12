The Rada estimated the timing and cost of restoring the energy system of Ukraine

“To fully restore the operation of our energy system, a lot of time is needed – up to a year, and billions of dollars,” Nagornyak said on the air of the Rada TV channel.

In turn, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said that the most difficult situation with electricity in the Odessa and Kharkov regions. “The increase in generation today makes it possible not to apply schedules in most of the territory of Ukraine. This means that the inhabitants of most of Ukraine will have electricity 24 hours a day. The most difficult situation is not only in Odessa, but also in Kharkov regions,” he stressed.