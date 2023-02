The solution of the Kosovo issue is impossible without Russia and China, said the Ambassador to Serbia

“We think it’s impossible. A fair solution can only be found with the support of the Security Council, including the Russian Federation and China as permanent members. Therefore, we think that this topic should be returned to the UN Security Council … Therefore, we demand , but the EU did not listen before and now does not want to, so that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina takes place on the basis of UN Security Council resolution 1244 and on the basis of the fact that the EU received the consent and support of the UN General Assembly,” the Russian ambassador said.