BELGRADE, February 12 – RIA Novosti. The settlement of the problem of Kosovo and Metohija is impossible without the participation of Russia and The settlement of the problem of Kosovo and Metohija is impossible without the participation of Russia and China in the UN Security Council, the proposed “Franco-German” plan of the West leads to the actual recognition of Pristina, Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

In an interview with Vecherne Novosti, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission answered the question of whether it is possible to find a solution to the Kosovo issue without Russia and China permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“We think it’s impossible. A fair solution can only be found with the support of the Security Council, including the Russian Federation and China as permanent members. Therefore, we think that this topic should be returned to the UN Security Council … Therefore, we demand , but the EU did not listen before and now does not want to, so that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina takes place on the basis of UN Security Council resolution 1244 and on the basis of the fact that the EU received the consent and support of the UN General Assembly,” the Russian ambassador said.

According to him, the “Franco-German” settlement plan supported by the EU and the US, judging by his published proposals, can hardly become a good basis for a productive discussion.

“This plan explicitly states that Serbia will not prevent Kosovo from joining international organizations, the West is trying to present this as a way to normalize relations, not recognition. But, in fact, this is recognition of independence. If the state agrees to membership in international organizations, in this case Kosovo, then considers that Kosovo is a subject of international law, and as a member of the UN it will become a state,” Botan-Kharchenko said.

The Russian ambassador also expressed caution about statements by Western representatives in support of the formation of a Community of Serb Communities (SSO) by Pristina.

Recently, Albin Kurti, the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, has become more frequent in his statements about his unwillingness to form a SOF under an agreement mediated by the EU. The Brussels agreement assumes that 10 municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija with a Serbian majority will receive additional powers in the field of economy, education, medicine, a flag and other attributes of autonomous self-government. Kurti, in public speeches, calls the future of the SSO an “association” and opposes its national character.

The Assembly (parliament) of Serbia, after two days of debate with the participation of President Vučić, on February 3, by a majority of votes, approved the government’s annual report on the negotiations on Kosovo and Metohija and the situation in the region. The President of Serbia announced to the parliamentarians 10 points of the program of the country’s leadership in the face of external pressure. Among them are the preservation of peace and stability, the demand to form a Community of Serb Communities in Kosovo and Metohija, ensuring the security of Kosovo Serbs, attracting foreign investment to Serbia, and so on.

Vučić repeatedly and clearly repeated that he “will never recognize the independence of Kosovo and is against the entry of Pristina into the UN.”

He also stated that Belgrade will continue its policy of military neutrality and “will try to hold out as long as it can without imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation.” The armed conflict in Ukraine, in his opinion, is growing into the Third World War, and Western countries are increasing pressure on Serbia due to their refusal to support sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Vucic said earlier that the country’s authorities have not yet agreed and signed the latest Western proposals for a settlement in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, which involve the gradual entry of the territory into the Council of Europe, UNESCO and the UN without Belgrade’s formal recognition of independence. He also noted that it is no longer correct to call this plan “Franco-German” since it is being promoted by both Brussels and the United States . At the same time, the content of the West’s proposal is not disclosed in detail.