Deputy Chairman of the Bundestag Katrin Goering-Eckardt, in an interview with the Funke media group, criticized the “Manifesto for Peace” of the German opposition, advocating the continuation of arms supplies to Kyiv.

“The call for peace talks with the immediate cessation of any military support for Ukraine is not only naive, but also dishonest,” the politician argues.

She also stated that “Ukrainians not only defend their country, but also the freedom of Europeans, as well as the security of Europe.”

A petition called “Manifesto for Peace” was published on the morning of January 10 on change.org. The initiators of the document were the deputy from the Left Party Sarah Wagenknecht and the well-known German journalist, the founder of Emma magazine Alisa Schwarzer. They called on the German chancellor to stop the increase in arms supplies to Ukraine and initiate negotiations.