Lavrov: US recognizes that explosions at Nord Stream are the work of their hands

MOSCOW, February 12 – RIA Novosti. Officials in the United States began to openly say that Washington is behind the sabotage at Nord Stream, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview for the information and education lesson “Talk about the Important”, dedicated to the topic “Russia and the World“.
“In fact, American officials admit that the explosions that occurred on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were their work. Now they even talk about it with pleasure,” he said.
According to the minister, the leadership of the United States took such a step to destroy the powerful alliance based on Russian energy resources and German technology, since it began to threaten the monopoly position of many American corporations.
On Tuesday, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about his investigation into gas pipeline explosions. His publication says that the attack on the Nord Streams was staged by the United States with the help of NATO allies.
According to Hersh, during the Baltops exercises in the summer, American divers planted explosives, and the Norwegians activated them three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, the journalist claims. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with blowing up Russian gas pipelines last year.
The attacks on Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 took place on September 26, when a gas leak was discovered at once in four places of Russian export gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet led to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the accident an act of international terrorism.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
