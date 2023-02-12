VOLGOGRAD, February 12 – RIA Novosti. A veteran of the Great Patriotic War and a former head of the council of veterans of Energodar, 97-year-old Alexander Medkov told RIA Novosti that if now he would meet the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, who once gave him his autographed photograph, he would tell him that he is a traitor to the Motherland .