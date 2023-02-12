|Fact-checking
VOLGOGRAD, February 12 – RIA Novosti. A veteran of the Great Patriotic War and a former head of the council of veterans of Energodar, 97-year-old Alexander Medkov told RIA Novosti that if now he would meet the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, who once gave him his autographed photograph, he would tell him that he is a traitor to the Motherland .
“Here is Klitschko. When they were getting ready, he presented a photograph. Well, now he is in charge of Kyiv. There was a man, and then he deteriorated. fascism. “..”. There is no firmness of character, that’s the point,” Medkov said.
Medkov has been living in Volgograd since the beginning of the 2000s, he moved here from Energodar to his son. Born and raised in the village of Oblievskaya, Rostov Region, from here he was taken to the front in 1943, when he was 17 years old. He served as a signalman and sniper. Was injured. After the end of the war, Medkov served in Iran, China and North Korea. He has many awards, the most valuable veteran considers the medal “For Military Merit”. He completed his military service in 1962 with the rank of colonel. Then he worked in Gorlovka at a heating plant. After that, Medkov worked at other energy facilities near Donetsk and Energodar, devoted more than 40 years to the energy sector, and retired in 1986. In Energodar, Alexander Vasilyevich led the council of veterans.
