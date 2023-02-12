More than 110 arrest warrants issued for building collapse during earthquakes in Türkiye | News

The Ministry of Justice of Türkiye reported this Monday that it has issued 113 arrest warrants and captured at least 14 people after the collapse of buildings in a dozen provinces shaken by the earthquakes on February 6, which have left a balance of more than of 24,600 dead.

The portfolio indicated that the prosecutor’s offices created crime investigation offices for possible negligence in the construction of buildings collapsed by the earthquakes last week, the most devastating in the contemporary history of the country.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay reported that arrest warrants have been issued for 113 people.

The police, for their part, announced that at least 14 people were arrested on Saturday, including several builders, for their alleged responsibility in the collapse of buildings in the provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, in the southeast of the nation.

Among the people who have been issued an arrest warrant are about thirty builders from the city of Diyarbakir, whose buildings, for example, had fewer pillars in order to free up space, according to the Anatolia news agency.

Mehmet Ertan Akay, a contractor, was preparing to flee to Montenegro with a large sum of cash, when he was arrested at Istanbul airport.

Ertan Akay was the builder in 2013 of the exclusive Renaissance Residence building, in Antioquia, capital of Hatay province, which collapsed during the earthquake with more than 100 people inside.

The Renaissance Residence had been promoted as “an image of paradise”, of which it was assured that they had been built following the strictest criteria of quality and safety.

Survivor rescues continue

Seven days after the earthquakes, rescuers have managed to get several people alive who were trapped inside collapsed houses.

The Anadolu news agency reported that rescue teams pulled two sisters out of a collapsed building in Adiyaman province, southeast of Türkiye, on Monday, 152 hours after the earthquake.

Likewise, in separate actions, two children, the first seven years old and the second eight years old, were rescued in the same province, also after 152 hours of being among the rubble.





